Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Active Wednesday
Watanabe is active Wednesday against the Spurs, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Wanatabe played just three minutes, recording two points, in Monday's tilt with the Pelicans. It's unlikely he'll see a larger role, and will probably continue to rotate between the G-League and NBA for the remainder of the season.
