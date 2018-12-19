Watanabe was assigned to G League's Memphis Hustle following the Grizzlies' 110-93 loss Monday to the Warriors.

After making his third appearance at the NBA level just two days ago, Watanabe will rejoin the Hustle and stick with the affiliate at least through the weekend with the four-day G League Winter Showcase on tap in Las Vegas. Fellow two-way player D.J. Stephens and second-year forward Ivan Rabb will also take part in the event.