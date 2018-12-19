Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Assigned to G League
Watanabe was assigned to G League's Memphis Hustle following the Grizzlies' 110-93 loss Monday to the Warriors.
After making his third appearance at the NBA level just two days ago, Watanabe will rejoin the Hustle and stick with the affiliate at least through the weekend with the four-day G League Winter Showcase on tap in Las Vegas. Fellow two-way player D.J. Stephens and second-year forward Ivan Rabb will also take part in the event.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Sees run in garbage time•
-
Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: In concussion protocol•
-
Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Plays eight minutes in Wednesday's win•
-
Yuta Watanabe: Scores 25 points in win•
-
Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Ruled out for exhibition opener•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...