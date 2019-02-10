Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Available Saturday
Watanabe (ankle) has been cleared to play Saturday against New Orleans.
Watanabe is battling left ankle soreness, but he'll be able to suit up Saturday. Over the past two games, he's totaled 15 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 46 minutes.
