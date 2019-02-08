Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Available vs. Oklahoma City
Watanabe (ankle) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Thunder.
After being listed as probable earlier in the day, it's no surprise that Watanable has been given the green light to take the court. He logged 19 minutes and scored five points while recording four rebounds in the Grizzlies' previous matchup with Minnesota on Tuesday.
