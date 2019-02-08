Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Back on injury report
Watanabe is probable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans due to left ankle soreness.
Watanabe has been battling through an ankle injury of late but has come off the bench in each of the previous two matchups. He's expected to take the floor Saturday night despite being added to the injury report.
