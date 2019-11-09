Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Back with Grizzlies
Watanabe will be with the Grizzlies for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Watanabe will provide rotational depth for the Grizzlies on Saturday as Brandon Clarke (rest) and Ja Morant (rest) have both been ruled out. Watanabe scored seven points and grabbed 12 rebounds in Friday's G-league victory over the Texas Legends.
