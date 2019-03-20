Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Called up, available Wednesday
Watanabe has been called up from the G League and is available for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
The Grizzlies are dealing with a variety of injuries, so Watanabe's presence is helpful. He hasn't played since early February. In a two-game stretch, he totaled 15 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 46 minutes.
