Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Cleared to play Friday
Watanabe (shoulder) has been cleared and will make his debut Friday against the Hawks, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Watanabe missed the Grizzlies' preseason opener due to a sore shoulder, but will be able to make his debut Friday. He played in five summer league games with Brooklyn, averaging 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 24.0 minutes.
