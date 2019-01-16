Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Comes up big in G League return
Watanabe posted 24 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes Tuesday for the G League's Memphis Hustle in their 113-106 loss to the South Bay Lakers.
Fresh off his fifth appearance of the season with the Grizzlies on Monday versus the Rockets, Watanabe returned to the Hustle in stellar form, pacing the affiliate in both scoring and boards. The two-way rookie is expected to see the bulk of his opportunities this season in the G League, where he's averaging 13.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 blocks in 34.1 minutes per game over 18 outings.
