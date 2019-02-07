Watanabe is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Thunder with a sore left ankle.

The Grizzlies have already ruled four players out for the contest and will likely be down additional bodies once the 3 p.m. EST trade deadline passes. With that in mind, expect Watanabe to play through the ankle issue and fill a role on Memphis' second unit, just as he did in Tuesday's win over the Timberwolves.