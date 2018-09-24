Watanabe is listed as day-to-day with a sore left shoulder, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

Watanabe is set to spend the upcoming season on a two-way deal, which means the bulk of his work will come with the Grizzlies' G-League affiliate. Still, he's likely in line for some run during the preseason, so the shoulder injury could keep him out of a contest or two depending on the severity. The fact that it's listed as just soreness is encouraging, but tentatively consider him question for the preseason opener Oct. 2 against the Rockets.