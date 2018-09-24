Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Day-to-day with sore shoulder
Watanabe is listed as day-to-day with a sore left shoulder, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
Watanabe is set to spend the upcoming season on a two-way deal, which means the bulk of his work will come with the Grizzlies' G-League affiliate. Still, he's likely in line for some run during the preseason, so the shoulder injury could keep him out of a contest or two depending on the severity. The fact that it's listed as just soreness is encouraging, but tentatively consider him question for the preseason opener Oct. 2 against the Rockets.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...