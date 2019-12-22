Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Drops 26 points in loss
Watanabe tallied 26 points (10-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two steals, two blocks, one assist and one rebound across 40 minutes of G League action during Friday's 104-101 loss to Grand Rapids.
Watanabe shot the ball well from the field, though he didn't add much to the stat sheet outside of his scoring total. Since returning to the G League, the 25-year-old has scored 50 points on 62.1 percent shooting while adding seven rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks over the past two games.
