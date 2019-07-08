Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Encouraging effort in win
Watanabe generated 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and seven rebounds across 22 minutes during the Grizzlies' 87-75 win over the Clippers in a Las Vegas Summer League game Sunday.
Watanabe put together a strong showing for the second time in as many summer league contests, and he's now averaging 13.5 points (on 50.0 percent shooting), 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across his first two games in Las Vegas. The second-year big will look to have more of a presence this coming season if he's able to latch on to a spot on the final roster, following a rookie campaign during which he averaged a modest 11.6 minutes over 15 games.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Playing in summer league•
-
Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Logs nine minutes in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Called up, available Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Tallies third double-double of season•
-
Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Available Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Back on injury report•
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.