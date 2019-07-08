Watanabe generated 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and seven rebounds across 22 minutes during the Grizzlies' 87-75 win over the Clippers in a Las Vegas Summer League game Sunday.

Watanabe put together a strong showing for the second time in as many summer league contests, and he's now averaging 13.5 points (on 50.0 percent shooting), 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across his first two games in Las Vegas. The second-year big will look to have more of a presence this coming season if he's able to latch on to a spot on the final roster, following a rookie campaign during which he averaged a modest 11.6 minutes over 15 games.