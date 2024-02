The Suns are trading Watanabe to the Grizzlies as part of a three-team deal that is sending David Roddy to Phoenix and Royce O'Neale to Brooklyn on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Watanabe has been an inconsistent part of Phoenix's rotation this season. The 29-year-old forward is averaging 3.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 13.2 minutes across 29 appearances in 2023-24. With a plethora of injuries in Memphis, Watanabe should see increased playing time for the Grizzlies.