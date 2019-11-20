Watanabe scored 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt) to go along with seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block during 37 minutes of G League play Monday against South Bay.

Watanabe launched 10 three-pointers, hitting four of them during his team-high 37 minutes Monday. He's proved to be a valuable contributor for the Hustle to start the year. Moving forward, the big man won't shy away from pulling up from beyond the arc as a means to stretch the floor for Memphis.