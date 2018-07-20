Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Inks deal with Memphis
Watanabe signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Grizzlies on Friday, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Watanabe, a 6-foot-9 forward out of George Washington, is the reigning Atlantic-10 Defensive Player of the Year, as well as making the All-Conference Third Team. During his senior campaign, he averaged 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and a combined 2.4 blocks/steals in 36.6 minutes. He also made 1.7 threes per game at 36.4 percent. In signing a two-way deal, Watanabe will spend the majority of the 2018-19 campaign with the Grizzlies' G-League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle.
