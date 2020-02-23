Watanabe recorded 27 points (12-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 40 minutes during Saturday's 116-113 G League win over Rio Grande Valley.

Since returning to the G League, Watanabe has crashed the boards better than he has all season, recording double-digit rebounds in back-to-back games. His 27 points registered as his third-highest scoring output of the season. On the year, Watanabe is averaging 17.2 points on 54.2 percent shooting along with 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 blocks through 22 G League appearances.