Watanabe had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in nine minutes during Saturday's 112-99 loss to the Timberwolves.

Watanabe saw his first action with the Grizzlies since Feb. 7. The 24-year-old forward has only appeared in 11 games thus far this season, so there's little reason to trust him for fantasy purposes.