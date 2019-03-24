Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Logs nine minutes in loss
Watanabe had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in nine minutes during Saturday's 112-99 loss to the Timberwolves.
Watanabe saw his first action with the Grizzlies since Feb. 7. The 24-year-old forward has only appeared in 11 games thus far this season, so there's little reason to trust him for fantasy purposes.
