Watanabe tallied 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block across 39 minutes of G League action during Monday's 119-96 win over the Red Claws.

Watanabe's balanced effort earned him a plus-16 rating Monday. He's come on strong lately in the scoring department for the Hustle, posting more than 20 points in three consecutive games.