Watanabe will sit out Sunday's Las Vegas Summer League semifinals matchup with the Pelicans due to an unspecified injury, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Wallace notes that both Watanabe and John Konchar are feeling banged up, but the two are likely sitting out for precautionary purposes more than anything else. The Grizzlies have already gotten a good evaluation of Watanabe in the summer league, as he's averaged 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game across four appearances.