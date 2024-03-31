site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Out again Monday
Watanabe (personal) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Watanabe will miss a 15th straight game. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Milwaukee.
