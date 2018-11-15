Watanabe had zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, and one block in eight minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 win over the Bucks.

Watanabe recorded his first career block in this his second appearance. He was one of nine Grizzlies to see the floor in this one, as injuries to Omri Casspi (knee), Ivan Rabb (illness), JaMychal Green (jaw), Chandler Parsons (knee), and Dillon Brooks (knee) have left coach J.B. Bickerstaff scrambling for solutions. Regardless, Watanabe can left on waiver wires across all formats.