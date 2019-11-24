Watanabe registered 24 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 40 minutes during Friday's 113-111 G League win over the Blue.

Watanabe's efficient shooting continued Friday, as he made two-thirds of his field goals and went 3-for-5 from three. Through five games this season, Watanabe is averaging 15.1 points on 51.6 percent shooting along with 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 assists.