Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Posts big line in G League
Watanabe supplied a team-high 28 points (12-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go with seven rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals in 39 minutes Saturday in the G League Memphis Hustle's 130-127 win over the Iowa Wolves.
Over his 13 outings in the G League this season, the two-way player is averaging 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 triples, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals in 34.6 minutes per game. Though he continues to post interesting numbers across the board with the Hustle, Watanabe is unlikely to get an extended run in the Grizzlies' rotation unless a slew of injuries occur to players higher up on the depth chart.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.