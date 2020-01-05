Watanabe supplied a team-high 28 points (12-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go with seven rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals in 39 minutes Saturday in the G League Memphis Hustle's 130-127 win over the Iowa Wolves.

Over his 13 outings in the G League this season, the two-way player is averaging 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 triples, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals in 34.6 minutes per game. Though he continues to post interesting numbers across the board with the Hustle, Watanabe is unlikely to get an extended run in the Grizzlies' rotation unless a slew of injuries occur to players higher up on the depth chart.