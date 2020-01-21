Watanabe finished with 26 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 33 minutes during Friday's 152-136 G League win over South Bay.

Watanabe has now recorded his only two double-doubles of the season in back-to-back games. Over the past two contests, he's scored 45 points on 55.5 percent shooting while pulling down 22 boards. Even with the return of Jarrod Uthoff (shoulder) and John Konchar (concussion), Watanabe saw his same level of usage. He remains a fixture in the potent Memphis offense and will look to continue producing at a high level moving forward.