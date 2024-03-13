site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Remains out
Watanabe (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Watanabe will miss a sixth straight game. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday versus the Thunder.
