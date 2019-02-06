Watanabe played 19 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Grizzlies' 108-106 win over the Timberwolves and contributed five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and four rebounds.

The Grizzlies were without eight players Tuesday, so Watanabe was summoned from the G League's Memphis Hustle out of necessity to provide an additional body off the bench. The rookie acquitted himself decently enough during his time on the court, but he'll be one of the top candidates to drop out of the rotation if the Grizzlies get any of the absent players back for Thursday's game in Oklahoma City.