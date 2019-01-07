Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Returns from G League
Watanabe was recalled from the G League's Memphis Hustle ahead of Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Though Watanabe will be an option for the Grizzlies, it's uncertain if he'll be one of the team's 13 active players for the contest. Even if he dresses, Watanabe seems unlikely to see the floor unless the game turns into a blowout.
