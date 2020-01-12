Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Returns to G League action
Watanabe (eye) played 32 minutes for the G League's Memphis Hustle in its 125-119 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars on Friday, finishing with 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and three rebounds.
Watanabe picked up an eye injury in the Hustle's previous game Monday, but the issue ultimately didn't force him to miss additional time. As a two-way player, Watanabe is eligible to play for the NBA team, but he'll likely spend most of the season in the G League since the Grizzlies don't have a spot for him in their rotation.
