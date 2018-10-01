Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Ruled out for exhibition opener
Watanabe (shoulder) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Rockets.
Watanabe is merely dealing with a sore shoulder, so he shouldn't be stuck on the sidelines for long. That said, even when he is healthy, Watanabe is likely going to spend most of his time in the G-League while playing on a two-way contract. He can be avoided for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.