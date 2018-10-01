Watanabe (shoulder) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Rockets.

Watanabe is merely dealing with a sore shoulder, so he shouldn't be stuck on the sidelines for long. That said, even when he is healthy, Watanabe is likely going to spend most of his time in the G-League while playing on a two-way contract. He can be avoided for fantasy purposes.

More News
Our Latest Stories