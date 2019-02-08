Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Scores 10 points in Thursday's loss
Watanabe compiled 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 loss to the Thunder.
Watanabe had been listed as probable due to an ankle injury but ultimately was healthy enough to give it a go. Only eight players saw the court for Memphis, as the Grizzlies were one of the more active teams in advance of the trade deadline. As a result, Watanabe made his 10th career appearance and finished with career highs in points, rebounds, and minutes.
