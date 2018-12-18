Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Sees run in garbage time
Watanabe (concussion) played four minutes Monday in the Grizzlies' 110-93 loss to the Warriors, finishing with two points (1-2 FG) and one rebound.
Watanabe's usage off the bench confirms that he's cleared the NBA's concussion protocol, which had kept him unavailable for the last few games. The rookie forward isn't a rotation option for the Grizzlies and might have been inactive for this contest if Mike Conley (hamstring) hadn't been ruled out beforehand.
