Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Sent to G League
Watanabe was assigned to the G League on Monday.
Watanabe is yet to see the floor for the Grizzlies, so he'll head down to the Memphis Hustle for an opportunity to see regular minutes at the G League level.
