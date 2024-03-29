site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Still out for Saturday
Watanabe (personal) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Magic.
Watanabe hasn't played since March 1. His next chance to suit up will come Monday in Detroit.
