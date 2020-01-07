Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Suffers eye injury
Watanabe picked up an eye injury while taking a charge during the second quarter of the Hustle's 145-136 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves on Monday.
Watanabe finished with seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 FT) across 10 minutes before he was forced to leave the game after taking a shot to his eye during the second quarter. Averaging 15.4 points per game, Watanabe serves as a key contributor offensively for the Hustle. It's unclear how long he'll remain out, but Josh Jackson, Jarrod Uthoff, Dusty Hannahs and Matt Mooney could all pick up some extra scoring opportunities while Watanabe is sidelined.
