Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Tallies third double-double of season
Watanabe finished Monday's 126-115 win over the Skyforce with 26 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal.
It was only the third double-double of the season for the two-way player, and the first time since January 25th Watanabe has scored 20 or more points in a given contest. The 24-year-old is averaging 14.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 30 games this season.
