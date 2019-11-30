Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Transferred to NBA
Watanabe has been transferred from the G League to the NBA and will be available for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.
Watanabe has appeared in just one NBA game this season, seeing three minutes and posting four points and one rebound. It's possible he sees the court again, especially since the Grizzlies are dealing with some injuries.
