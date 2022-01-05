site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' Yves Pons: Doubtful Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pons (ankle) is doubtfulThursday against the Pistons.
Pons is only a fringe part of the rotation. His availability is mostly irrelevant for fantasy.
