Edey registered 13 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 25 minutes during Saturday's 108-100 loss to the Cavaliers.

Edey made his season debut, moving straight into the starting lineup in place of Jock Landale. Despite having missed the entire season to this point, Edey didn't miss a beat, producing on both ends of the floor. Considering he saw 25 minutes right out of the gate, it wouldn't be surprising to see him push to 30 minutes sooner than later. Make sure he isn't somehow available in your league.