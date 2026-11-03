Edey provided six points (2-6 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 19 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 135-134 overtime loss to New Orleans.

Edey was limited to no more than 20 minutes for the third straight game, providing endless headaches for fantasy managers. It's clear that Memphis is taking a cautious approach when it comes to ramping Edey up, while foul trouble has also been an ongoing concern. He is currently well outside the top 100 through six games, averaging 6.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in just 20.0 minutes per game.