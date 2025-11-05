Grizzlies' Zach Edey: Assigned to G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Memphis assigned Edey to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Wednesday.
This is another rehab assignment for Edey as he continues to inch closer to a return. Jock Landale will continue to hold down the fort in the meantime.
