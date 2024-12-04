site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' Zach Edey: Assigned to G League
By
RotoWire Staff
The Grizzlies assigned Edey (ankle) to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Wednesday.
Edey will spend the afternoon with the Hustle to get a practice in, and he'll be recalled right after. Edey is targeting a return to NBA action Saturday against the Celtics.
