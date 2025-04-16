Edey closed Tuesday's 121-116 Play-In Game loss to the Warriors with 14 points (4-11 FG, 6-8 FT), 17 rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes.

The rookie center once again dominated the glass. Edey has pulled down at least 16 boards in five of seven appearances since the beginning of April, but Tuesday's game was the first during that stretch in which he didn't record at least one block. Edey will likely need to continue coming up big in the paint Friday as the Grizzlies get one more chance to secure a playoff spot.