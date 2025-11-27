Edey amassed 21 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 133-128 overtime win over the Pelicans.

It's the second double-double in the last three games for Edey, and he played only six minutes in the third after taking a blow to the head. The second-year center appears to be rounding into form after missing the first three weeks of the season with an ankle injury. Through six contests since making his season debut, Edey is averaging 12.0 points, 8.8 boards, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals in 23.5 minutes while shooting 62.8 percent from the floor.