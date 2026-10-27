Edey produced four points (0-2 FG, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 21 minutes during Monday's 110-105 win over the Jazz.

Edey was back in the rotation after missing Sunday's game due to injury management. While it was great to see him back on the floor, early foul trouble limited him to just 21 minutes. It continues what has been a rough start to the season, both in terms of production and minutes played. With that said, Memphis is well within its rights to play it safe, given that Edey is coming off a relatively significant foot injury. He remains a clear hold, although managers may have to expect plenty of ups and downs, at least for the first month of the season.