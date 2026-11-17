Edey provided 23 points (10-15 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 21 minutes during Monday's 136-120 victory over the Wizards.

Edey finally came through for fantasy managers, recording just his second double-double of the season, including a season-high 23 points. Although the playing time continues to be a source of frustration, the production was a welcome sight. The Grizzlies will next face the Cavaliers on Wednesday, where Edey will look to continue building on what has been a modest start to the season.