Edey (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against Boston.

Although Edey isn't expected to play Wednesday, it's worth noting that he's carrying a doubtful tag for the first time this season. The upgrade in his designation could signal that Edey's 2025-26 debut is around the corner, with the second-year center potentially returning to the floor as soon as Saturday in Cleveland. Once he gets fully ramped up as he works his way back from left ankle surgery, Edey will likely overtake Jock Landale as the Grizzlies' starting center.