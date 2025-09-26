Edey has been cleared to begin ramping up basketball activities and is expected to return to play in six to nine weeks.

Edey underwent surgery to address laxity in his left ankle on June 7. He'll likely get back on the floor at some point in November if all goes well, which is good news for Memphis, who also have Brandon Clarke (knee), Cedric Coward (shoulder) and Jaren Jackson (foot) on the mend.