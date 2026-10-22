Edey posted six points (3-5 FG), nine rebounds and two blocks across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 123-103 victory over the Jazz.

Edey grabbed three offensive rebounds and protected the rim effectively despite playing just 21 minutes in his first regular-season appearance following two left ankle surgeries earlier this year. Memphis has emphasized managing the center's workload carefully, which could limit his immediate fantasy ceiling. Nevertheless, his rebounding and shot-blocking production in relatively modest minutes illustrates the value he can provide as his conditioning improves.