Edey will play a reserve role in Friday's matchup with the Wizards.

The Grizzlies will opt to go smaller with Brandon Clarke and Jaren Jackson in the frontcourt. As a result, Edey will come off the bench for the first time in his rookie season. He is averaging 10.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.8 blocks across 19.1 minutes in nine games this year.